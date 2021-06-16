Analysis: The 2021 Texas Senate, from left to right

Editor’s note: The methodology used to rank Texas legislators can be found at the bottom of this analysis.

The Texas Senate’s roll-call votes during this year’s now-ended regular legislative session allow us to once again rank the 31 senators from liberal to conservative on that body’s ideological spectrum.

Republicans

The 18 Republican senators fall into three general groups in regard to their location on the ideological spectrum.

At the most conservative end of the GOP ideological continuum are four senators: Bryan Hughes of Mineola, Drew Springer Jr. of Muenster, Brandon Creighton of Conroe and Bob Hall of Edgewood. All four have Lib-Con Scores that are significantly more conservative than those of more than four-fifths of the other 14 Republicans. Within this conservative quartet however, no senator is significantly more or less conservative than another.

At the least conservative end of the GOP ideological spectrum is a single senator, Kel Seliger of Amarillo. Seliger’s Lib-Con Score is significantly less conservative than that of each of his 17 fellow Republicans.

The remaining 13 Republicans fall into a middle category, ranging from Brian Birdwell of Granbury at the more conservative end to Larry Taylor of Friendswood at the other. The CIs of a majority of these 13 senators overlap, indicating that for most one-to-one comparisons within this group, neither senator is significantly more or less conservative than the other. The only exceptions are: Birdwell and Charles Schwertner of Georgetown are significantly more conservative than Taylor, Joan Huffman of Houston and Donna Campbell of New Braunfels; Robert Nichols of Jacksonville and Dawn Buckingham of Lakeway are significantly more conservative than Taylor and Huffman; and Angela Paxton of McKinney is significantly more conservative than Taylor.

The median Senate Republicans, who represent the absolute center of the 18-member GOP Senate caucus, are Kelly Hancock of North Richland Hills and Paxton.

