Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas lawmakers would prioritize workers in 2021. But advocates say the working class was largely left behind.

When the 2021 Texas legislative session kicked off in January, the state’s unemployment rate in Texas was 6.8% — well above the 3.7% rate from before the beginning of the pandemic here.

In response, Gov. Greg Abbott publicly declared in his State of the State address that “hard-working Texans are at the forefront of our agenda this legislative session.”

But with the session now past, workers’ advocacy groups say that workers were left behind.

It wasn’t a matter of bills not being introduced, according to the Texas AFL-CIO’s legislative director René Lara. At the beginning of the session, legislators filed bills on unemployment insurance, workers’ compensation and health care access — all pieces of legislation Lara called “pro-worker.”

Some of those bills passed. That includes Senate Bill 22, which makes it easier for public safety employees who contracted COVID-19 to receive workers’ compensation, and House Bill 133, which extends Medicaid coverage for mothers.

Several others did not.

Bills similar to SB 22 that would have applied to other essential workers, such as nurses, stalled in legislative committees. So did House Bill 3460, which would have created a grant program for Texans who were affected by the 2021 winter storm.

