After Austin shooting, advocates and Texas Democrats renew calls for action on gun violence

Austin Police patrol the site of a recent mass shooting. At least 13 people were injured in a shooting on East Sixth Street near Trinity Street in Austin in the early hours of Jun 12, 2021.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A shooting in downtown Austin that killed one person and injured 13 others early Saturday morning has renewed calls from Democratic lawmakers and gun safety groups for the Legislature to take action to reduce gun violence.

State Rep. Joe Moody, a Democrat from El Paso, said a special legislative session already planned for later this year should also address gun violence. He added that this year’s regular legislative session, which ended late last month, fell “woefully short” on expectations that lawmakers would pass meaningful gun safety legislation.

Ad

“You can’t write laws to stop every tragedy,” Moody said. “But the fact that we didn’t close very obvious loopholes that might at least stop some, to me, is unconscionable.”

Austin police arrested one suspect — whose age and identity are not being released because the suspect is a juvenile — in connection with the shooting. The second suspect, a 17-year-old male, has been arrested, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Gyl Switzer, executive director for Texas Gun Sense, said Gov. Greg Abbott should veto House Bill 1927, a bill passed by the Legislature that would allow Texans to carry handguns without a permit. The bill, which Abbott has not yet been signed into law, would apply only to people who are 21 or older, so it would not have affected the weekend shooting.

Ad

“It’s a danger to have more guns out and about and to have those guns in the hands of people who have not had background checks, not had training … and have not demonstrated any proficiency in shooting.” Switzer said.

Rep. Vikki Goodwin, an Austin Democrat, also called on Abbott to veto the permitless carry bill. She said in an interview that although permitless carry would not have applied to this situation, “it’s just the tone that you set.”

Ad

Ad

Ad