Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation on how Texas lawmakers addressed the COVID-19 pandemic

How did Texas lawmakers address the COVID-19 pandemic?

About 20 bills passed during the 2021 legislative session in response to the pandemic, including a bill to punish businesses that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination and another bill that bans mandatory closures of churches and gun stores during an emergency declaration.

Texas lawmakers didn’t succeed in passing bills that would curb the governor’s pandemic emergency powers during a disaster. How did they fare in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic overall?

