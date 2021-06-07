Texas House rallies behind Speaker Dade Phelan, even as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blames him for GOP legislative failures

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The unity and levity in the Texas House on the last day of the regular session directed toward Speaker Dade Phelan belied the political strife of the previous few days.

“We always go through ups and downs, that’s the nature of the Legislature,” said state Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, as the House prepared to adjourn the regular session. “But what we’re really here to tell you is: You did a great job. Thanks for being a friend to the Texas House of Representatives. Thanks for standing up for the Texas House. Thanks for bringing integrity to the Texas House.”

That praise was echoed throughout the day by House Republicans and Democrats in their own floor speeches. And it was a stark shift in tone from the escalating tensions that had hovered over the Legislature in recent days, culminating in a walkout by House Democrats that killed a controversial GOP elections bill, which the minority party said would restrict voting rights.

Since the regular session ended last week though, Phelan has been fending off criticism about his leadership from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the speaker's GOP counterpart in the Senate, who has blamed the speaker for failing to pass certain conservative priorities.

“We’re a conservative Republican state, and we don’t need a speaker who’s kowtowing to Democrats not to hurt their feelings or make them look bad when they go home,” Patrick told Dallas radio host Mark Davis on Wednesday. “That’s not our job. They lost the election, we won.”

Meanwhile, Phelan, a Beaumont Republican, has said he’s satisfied with his first legislative session as leader of the House, with the exception of the failure of the elections bill and priority bail legislation that was also killed with the Democrats’ walkout. In interviews over the past week, Phelan has touted a list of conservative wins, such as passing legislation to let Texans carry handguns without a license and approving some of the strictest restrictions on abortion in the country.

“I’m going back to Beaumont feeling really good about the 87th session, considering all we had stacked against us and where we ended up,” Phelan told The Texas Tribune in a June 1 interview. “We’ll be back sooner rather than later … and we’ll pick up whatever the governor wants us to do.”

