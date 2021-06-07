East Texas homeowner fatally shoots woman who attempted to break into home, police say

BEAUMONT, Texas – Beaumont police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday, KSAT reported.

According to a Facebook post Sunday, Beaumont officers responded to a home burglary in progress at around 5 a.m.

Upon arrival at the home, the homeowner told police that someone, a female, had forced their way into the home and the homeowner shot her several times.

Police then found an unresponsive woman, later identified as 27-year-old Cheyenne Rene Mounce, with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and the homeowner involved was transported to Beaumont Police Department for further questioning, KSAT reported.