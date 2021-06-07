Analysis: The Texas electrical grid and the improvements that didn’t come

Snow covers the roadways along Brazos St. near the University of Texas campus in Austin on Feb. 15, 2021.

Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here.

If you would like to listen to the column, just click on the play button below.

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

After the deadly and expensive electrical outages during a winter freeze in February, Texas lawmakers set out to make such disasters less likely in the future. And as The Texas Tribune’s Erin Douglas and Mitchell Ferman have reported, they made some progress.

Ad

But they also left a lot undone.

Do you want a list? A report authored by six former state and U.S. regulators, including five former Texas public utility commissioners, is a start — and also one way to measure what the Legislature did and didn’t do before going home last month.

For instance, lawmakers would require power plants to weatherize, but were more forgiving to the natural gas providers that fuel many of those plants. In their report — “Never Again: How to Prevent Another Major Texas Electricity Failure” — the former regulators said the state should require weatherization of power plant and natural gas systems, calling that their most important recommendation.

Ad

They also said the state should require backup power at critical facilities; clear up the legal definitions of when demand-driven price increases turn into price gouging; raise building and energy efficiency standards and retrofit existing systems; increase funding and staffing at the Public Utility Commission; and improve planning and forecasting at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the electric grid that covers most of the state.

Ad

Ad