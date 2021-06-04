Free Fishing Day: Fish in any public body of water in Texas for free this Saturday

HOUSTON – Did you know that Saturday, June 5 is Free Fishing Day in Texas? That means you can drop a line and fish in any public body of water for free.

That’s right-- no fishing license is required. You can find a lake near you on the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Lake Finder site.

If you head to Sheldon Lake State Park on Houston’s Northeast side from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., you can participate in the Catfish Corral.

The Prarie Pond will be stocked with catfish. Anglers can bring home five catfish, per person. You have to bring your own bait and tackle.