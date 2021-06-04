Allen West resigns as chair of Texas Republican Party

Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West speaks to a crowd gathered at the Governors Mansion on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 to protest business closures and mask mandates which they call "King Abbotts Royal Decrees."

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West announced his resignation Friday morning, raising speculation he could run for statewide office.

West will remain chair until a successor is picked on July 11, the party said.

The party said in a statement that West “will take this opportunity to prayerfully reflect on a new chapter in his already distinguished career.”

West has not ruled out challenging Gov. Greg Abbott.

A former Florida congressman who moved to Texas several years ago, West took over the party last summer, unseating incumbent James Dickey. He quickly made a name for himself for his willingness to speak out against fellow Republicans, including Abbott, whose coronavirus response he criticized.