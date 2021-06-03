Texas’ GOP leadership already at odds over plans for special legislative session

The sun sets on the state Capitol in Austin, on May 27, 2021. People gathered outside of the Governors Mansion to mourn the freedoms taken from Texans this legislative session, such as voting rights, reproductive freedoms, LGBTQ equality, gun violence, quality and affordable health care, and censorship in education.

Texas’ top Republican leaders are already on a collision course over a special legislative session.

Since House Democrats staged a walkout that killed Republicans’ priority elections bill for the regular session, the governor and the leaders of the state House and Senate — have diverged notably in interviews about how they are planning for the overtime round.

The three Republican leaders — Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan — are showing tensions over how to approach the elections bill when it comes back up, what other legislation should be on the special session agenda and who is at fault for the failures in the regular session. They are also not on the same page with Abbott’s threat to block pay for the Legislature, with Patrick embracing it and Phelan raising concerns.

It remains to be seen how much time they have to work out their differences — and whether that recent veto threat by Abbott will force lawmakers back to Austin sooner than anticipated.

In a Texas Tribune interview Tuesday, Abbott declined to discuss the timing of the special session, the agenda beyond the elections bill and another priority bill that died in the House, and whether the special session would be in addition to a fall special session that he has already committed to for redistricting and federal COVID-19 relief funding.

“Stay tuned,” Abbott said repeatedly, declining to even discuss what factors he is taking into account as he is planning for the special session.

The elections bill redo

All three leaders agree that passing the bill to overhaul elections and voting in Texas is a priority.

