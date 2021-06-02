Texas officials speak at Qanon-affiliated event where Trump adviser Michael Flynn encouraged military coup on U.S. government

FILE - Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, departs a federal courthouse after a hearing, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump has pardoned Michael Flynn, taking direct aim in the final days of his administration at a Russia investigation that he has long insisted was motivated by political bias. Trump announced the pardon on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 calling it his Great Honor. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

At least three prominent Texas GOP officials took part in a Dallas conference this weekend with ties to the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, where a former Trump administration official advocated for a military coup on the U.S. government.

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West, Republican U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller each delivered remarks at the “For God & Country Patriot Roundup”, which featured Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s first national security adviser. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017 but later recanted and received a presidential pardon from Trump.

At the conference, Flynn, who was onstage, was asked by an audience member why “what happened in [Myanmar] can’t happen here?”

Earlier this year, Myanmar’s military violently seized power from the elected government. Pro-Trump and QAnon online forums have called for a similar coup to try to reinstate Trump as president.

"No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That's right," Flynn replied. Flynn back-tracked a day later on social media, accusing journalists of “twisted reporting.”

West said in a Newsmax interview on Tuesday he rejected Flynn’s suggestion.

“I do not support any type of military coup in the United States of America because we have a representative democracy, we have a constitutional republic, and we just need to abide by the Constitution in all that we say and do,” West said to Newsmax.

