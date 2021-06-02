Texas officials speak at Qanon-affiliated event where Trump adviser Michael Flynn encouraged military coup on U.S. government

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
At least three prominent Texas GOP officials took part in a Dallas conference this weekend with ties to the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, where a former Trump administration official advocated for a military coup on the U.S. government.
Texas GOP Chairman Allen West, Republican U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller each delivered remarks at the “For God & Country Patriot Roundup”, which featured Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s first national security adviser. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017 but later recanted and received a presidential pardon from Trump.
At the conference, Flynn, who was onstage, was asked by an audience member why “what happened in [Myanmar] can’t happen here?”
Earlier this year, Myanmar’s military violently seized power from the elected government. Pro-Trump and QAnon online forums have called for a similar coup to try to reinstate Trump as president.
"No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That's right," Flynn replied. Flynn back-tracked a day later on social media, accusing journalists of “twisted reporting.”
West said in a Newsmax interview on Tuesday he rejected Flynn’s suggestion.
“I do not support any type of military coup in the United States of America because we have a representative democracy, we have a constitutional republic, and we just need to abide by the Constitution in all that we say and do,” West said to Newsmax.