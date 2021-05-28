Amid a pandemic with unequal impact, a proposal for a new Office of Health Equity died in the Texas Senate

Beverly Mills, a teacher at Anderson Elementary School, gets vaccinated by pharmacist Ilana Druker at Houston Independent School Districts Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center on Jan. 9, 2020 in Houston.

When the state’s Office of Minority Health Statistics and Engagement was defunded in 2017, no one could have predicted a massive pandemic would emerge three years later — one that disproportionately affected Black, Hispanic and disabled Texans, among other marginalized people.

But that agency — created to track health disparities in Texas, often along racial lines — had existed for less than a decade before it was stripped of funding by lawmakers during the budget process, state Rep. Donna Howard, an Austin Democrat, told KUT in January.

That’s why state Rep. Garnet Coleman, D-Houston, tried to create a new office this year. House Bill 4139 is Coleman’s proposal for the Office of Health Equity, which would report to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Employees would centralize information about health disparities, handle funding and grants, and work with existing local and federal offices to promote access to care.

But with just a few days remaining in the legislative session, the bill will not move forward after authors say it was targeted by Republicans who pulled it into unrelated debates.

“It was having trouble in the House,” Coleman said. “Two different things going on: There’s this idea that this is part of critical race theory, and then there’s this idea that the use of ‘gender’ meant transgender health. For those two reasons, that’s why the bill didn’t move forward.”

As the pandemic wore on, disparities showed up in COVID-19 testing rates, case numbers, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine distribution. For months, Black and Hispanic Texans died from the virus at higher rates while being vaccinated at lower rates than white residents.

Yet Texas has collected and reported demographic data for only 3% of its more than 2.5 million COVID-19 cases. Coleman said the office that was defunded in 2017 would have made collecting comprehensive coronavirus data a state priority and could have helped health authorities respond to problems like inequities in testing much sooner.

