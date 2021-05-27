Texas lawmakers send $248 billion two-year budget to Gov. Greg Abbott

A view inside the state Capitol on the opening day of the Legislative Session. The Capitol was mostly empty on opening day because of COVID-19 restrictions. Jan. 12, 2021.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Texas Legislature’s two-year, roughly $248 billion state budget is headed to the governor’s desk after the House on Thursday advanced the proposal, completing monthslong negotiations between the two chambers.

The spending plan, Senate Bill 1, is “a bill that each and every one of us can be very proud of, and it represents the priorities for Texans across the state,” said state Rep. Greg Bonnen, a Friendswood Republican and the House’s chief budget writer, on the House floor as he laid out the legislation.

The House’s 142-6 vote for SB 1 comes a day after the Senate unanimously approved the compromise, which state Sen. Jane Nelson, a Flower Mound Republican and chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement “is compassionate, responsible and meets the needs of our growing state.”

Ad

Once the 2022-23 spending plan lands on Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk, he will have the power to veto individual line items he objects to.

As passed by the Legislature, SB 1 would spend over $116 billion in general revenue and does not tap into the state’s Economic Stabilization Fund, also called the rainy day fund. That $116 billion matches Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s most recent projection at the beginning of the month for state funds available for the next biennium — and it’s an increase of $3 billion from his last estimate.

The approved $248 billion in SB 1 is about a $13.5 billion decrease from the 2020-21 budget cycle, thanks largely if not all to federal funding for coronavirus relief.

Questions over who should have a say in how that funding is spent has been a major point of discussion this session as lawmakers have moved through the budget-writing process.

Ad

Ad