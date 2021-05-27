Texas could give landowners more say in eminent domain negotiations under bill sent to Greg Abbott’s desk

The Texas Legislature approved a bill early Thursday that will revise eminent domain negotiations between landowners and companies — such as railroads, pipeline and utility companies — that are seeking to condemn land, requiring that landowners be given the terms of the contract up front, as well as more information about the eminent domain process.

After six years of heated negotiations between groups that represent landowners and the groups that represent big pipeline, utility, railroad, and oil and gas companies, the Legislature passed a limited version of a bill that failed in 2019.

The House approved the legislation on May 13. The Senate approved the bill unanimously in the early hours of Thursday morning; it now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott for his consideration.

Companies would also be required under the bill to restore the surrounding area to as close to the original condition as possible and compensate the landowner for damages to the surrounding land that isn’t restored.

State law currently offers few protections for property owners after a company notifies state regulators of its intent to build; the company must compensate the owner for the land, but it isn’t required to make other concessions, such as altering the route.

Eminent domain — always a contentious issue in Texas — became a political flashpoint in recent years due to Kinder Morgan's 423-mile Permian Highway Pipeline that runs through the Texas Hill Country. Angered landowners sought to stop the project with lawsuits, but lost. Last August, singers Willie Nelson and Paul Simon, who both live in the Texas Hill Country, opposed the pipeline in a Houston Chronicle op-ed. The pipeline began service in January.

State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, who has worked on the issue since she joined the Senate six years ago, acknowledged that the legislation did not go as far as many landowners would have liked, but she described it as an effort to start giving landowners more leverage when companies want to seize private land to build oil or gas pipelines, railroads or power transmission lines that companies argue are in the public’s best interest.

“Giving the right to private companies to come in and take your land — that you do not want to sell — should be one of the highest privileges that we give in statute,” Kolkhorst said during a Senate Jurisprudence Committee hearing last Thursday.

