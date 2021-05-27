Overhaul to Texas state government employees’ retirement accounts advanced by House

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A major overhaul to Texas’ pension system for state employees advanced out of the Texas House on Wednesday, inching one step closer toward becoming law amid impending legislative deadlines.

Senate Bill 321, authored by state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, would enroll new state workers hired after Sept. 1, 2022, in a cash-balance plan — similar to a common 401(k) retirement account — rather than the defined-benefit pension plan that current employees have.

Traditional pensions are calculated based on a set formula that considers factors such as length of employment and salary history. The change would mean employees’ accounts would instead be credited with a set percentage of their annual compensation, plus interest. Opponents argue it could lead to diminished benefits.

The bill would also make significant headway in shoring up the Employees Retirement System of Texas’ $14.7 billion budget shortfall. It authorizes annual payments of $510 million through 2054.

“We now face a very dire situation with the ERS,” said state Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, the bill’s House sponsor. “And it is imperative that we take legislative action or this plan will literally run out of money to pay benefits that are already earned.”

Members in the Texas House voted to advance the proposal by an 80-66 vote. The Senate must sign off on changes to the bill before Sunday, the last day for the Senate to concur on House amendments.

Some state employee unions and Democrats raised objections that changes to Texas’ pension plan could negatively impact the recruitment and retention of state workers.

