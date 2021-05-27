Legislative session nears end with no law to bolster state’s power system for winter storms

Lawmakers running out of time to pass reform regarding state's power grid

AUSTIN – How does the longest-serving state senator describe the legislature productivity this session with less than 72 hours to go?

“It is what it is, at this stage,” said State Senator John Whitmire.

The legislative session at the Capitol comes to a close on Monday and the power supply system in Texas is as vulnerable as ever.

“I think it’s very disappointing. It should be disappointing for all Texans,” said State Representative Gene Wu.

Elected officials spoke on making the power grid a top priority in the aftermath of one of the state’s deadliest and costliest storms this past February. A week following the storm, promises of change were made to Texans.

Lisa Carter out of Sienna one of those paying close attention.

“Do not let this happen to the state of Texas again,” said Carter in a message to lawmakers last month.

However, so far no law is on the books requiring plants to have enhanced insulation and protection of equipment. Experts told KPRC 2 Investigates that mandatory winter insulation could have prevented the severity of storm damage.