After Harris County was left out of latest round of Hurricane Harvey relief funds, George P. Bush asks feds for $750 million

People balance on the Southwest Freeway divider in Houston as cars turn away from flooding on Sunday morning, Aug. 27, 2017.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said he is requesting $750 million in federal funds to be sent directly to Harris County after the county and Houston were awarded $0 out of the $1 billion pot in the latest round of Hurricane Harvey relief funds.

This announcement comes after an outcry from Houston and Harris County leaders who requested $1.3 billion from the land office, which was provided relief funds by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Ad

On Tuesday, the Harris County and Houston officials court sent a letter to Bush expressing their “profound disappointment” at being left off the land office’s recent list of recipients for relief money. They argued Harris County bore the brunt of the damages and loss of life from Harvey, and that it should receive funding as a result.

“I have heard the overwhelming concerns of Harris County regarding the mitigation funding competition,” Bush said in a statement Wednesday.

Bush blamed Houston and Harris County being left out on President Joe Biden’s administration. But Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has said the metrics for determining who gets funding was made under the Trump Administration — and she sent a letter to the Biden Administration asking for an audit and intervention of those metrics.

A direct allocation — as requested by Bush — would mean that Harris County would have fewer restrictions on how it could spend the money in regard to Harvey relief and would forgo the proposal process. In this first round of funding, communities submitted detailed proposals to the land office for specific projects that were graded numerically against a matrix on a number of factors. None of Harris County or Houston’s proposals were scored high enough to receive money.

Ad

Local officials argued the matrix gave favor to both more sparsely populated areas and areas with higher property values, which worked against Houston and Harris County.

Ad