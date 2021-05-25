Speaker Dade Phelan once criticized anti-LGBTQ efforts. Now he’s signaling support for a bill targeting transgender Texans.

State Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, held a press conference at the capitol to declare that he had enough votes to become Speaker of the House. Nov 4, 2020.

Dade Phelan, a Republican state representative from conservative southeast Texas, turned heads in 2019 when he said publicly that he was “done talking about bashing on the gay community” in the Legislature, session after session.

“It’s completely unacceptable,” he said on The Texas Tribune podcast Point of Order, referring to his actions that year to revive language shielding LGBTQ employees from discrimination in a worker protection bill.

A year later, as he tried to wrap up his bid to become the next speaker of the Texas House, those comments carried weight with Democrats deciding which of the Republican candidates to back. Several Democrats lined up behind Phelan, giving him the win, reassured he would avoid controversial social issues that targeted LGBTQ Texans.

But in the final days of Phelan’s first session in charge, he has indicated support for Senate Bill 29, a controversial bill that would force student athletes to play on sports teams based on their biological sex instead of their gender identity.

Phelan has not commented publicly on the bill and declined comment for this story. But SB 29 was set on Tuesday’s “Major State Calendar,” which is something of a priority list of bills for the day, intended to show the House speaker’s support to the rest of the body. The move fast-tracks its consideration by the House even as the chamber faces a deadline to pass all Senate bills by Tuesday at midnight.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said he would sign such a proposal into law and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Senate, made the bill a priority in his chamber.

