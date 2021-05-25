A year after George Floyd’s murder, only a few of Texas lawmakers’ police reform measures appear likely to become law

Candles are held up in the air during a vigil for George Floyd at Yates High School in Houston on June 8, 2020.

A year ago, longtime Houston resident George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised his death would not be in vain.

Weeks after the Black man was killed, the governor said that he was committed to working with Floyd’s family and suggested a possible George Floyd Act “to make sure that we prevent police brutality like this from happening in the future in Texas.”

The Texas Legislative Black Caucus jumped at the call, unveiling in August a police reform proposal named after Floyd. The legislation included some targeted provisions specific to Floyd's death, such as limiting police chokeholds and requiring officers to intervene if a fellow officer is using excessive force. But it also had more substantive measures, like requiring agencies to adopt use-of-force policies that emphasize deescalation and taking away police officers’ qualified immunity, a legal shield from state civil rights lawsuits.

By Tuesday — the anniversary of Floyd's murder — a few of the narrowly targeted pieces with police union support were expected to be signed into law. But most of the measures in Texas' George Floyd Act had failed to progress in the legislative session that ends Monday.

The sweeping reform bill named in honor of Floyd never made it past its first committee hearing.

“The Texas Legislature is saying Black lives don’t matter,” said Durrel Douglas, an organizer and executive director of Houston Justice. “It’s really sad that this is where we are. I think it’s a litmus test for where we are as a society: the fact that something so simple is an uphill battle.”

A bystander’s video of Floyd’s death was the catalyst for nationwide protests against police violence and deafening calls for systemic changes to policing practices and accountability that lasted for months after Floyd’s death. But not long after the legislative session began in January, it became apparent that the omnibus House Bill 88 named after Floyd would not succeed. Removing police officers’ legal shield against lawsuits quickly became a sticking point among legislators who largely stand behind police unions and officials. Policing groups argued nixing that qualified immunity would cause officers to quit in droves and and put all the blame for misconduct on individual officers, even if they were following bad policy.

Instead, some standalone bills that addressed individual proposals in the George Floyd Act began to wind through the Texas Capitol.

