The official gun of Texas: Gov. Abbott names this historic handgun in most Texas move ever

There is now an official gun of Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a resolution on Sunday naming the 1874 Colt Walker handgun the official handgun of Texas, he announced via Twitter.

The resolution was first introduced earlier this month and was passed through both the House and the Senate.

Invented by Captain Samuel Walker of the Texas Rangers and Colt Walker, a firearms designer, the handgun was the gun of choice for U.S. soldiers during the Mexican-American War from 1846-1848 and was America’s first six-shooter, meaning it can hold six rounds at a time, according to Abbott’s tweet. It also became a “symbol of strength, authority and great financial means” for Texans, according to Smithsonian.

Abbott hinted on Twitter that he plans to sign additional gun laws for the state “real soon.”

