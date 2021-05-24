Texas Senate advances bill that would outlaw abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned

A protester holds up a sign in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the morning the court takes up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and clinic buildings interferes with the constitutional right of a woman to end her pregnancy, in Washington March 2, 2016.

The Republican-led Legislature advanced a bill to almost immediately outlaw abortions in Texas if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion.

Called a “trigger” law, House Bill 1280 would take effect 30 days after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe decision or after a court ruling or constitutional amendment gave states the authority to prohibit abortions.

The bill does not make exceptions for women at risk of suicide or self-harm, pregnant as a result of rape or incest, or in the case of severe or potentially lethal fetal abnormalities. Women who face death or a “substantial impairment of major bodily function” if an abortion is not performed are excluded from the Texas ban.

The bill’s passage comes days after Gov. Greg Abbott signed one of the strictest abortion laws nationwide, and as a Supreme Court ruling on abortion — the first from its newly expanded conservative majority — is looming.

“Texas can return to its roots of protecting life from conception by passing a total ban on abortion effective as soon as allowed by a new Supreme Court ruling” said Shannon Jaquette, the policy analyst for the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, about the bill at a spring legislative hearing.

HB 1280, which already passed the House, needs another vote in the Senate before heading to the Texas governor for signature. It’s widely backed by Republicans, who have aggressively pushed conservative social issues as legislative priorities this session, ranging from abortion to the the permitless carry of handguns.

Experts say that if Roe were overturned, abortion access would likely be rolled back quickly in southern and midwestern states. Women who can’t afford to travel — or who can’t miss work or pay for child care — would likely be most affected.

