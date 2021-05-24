Texas lawmakers split over how long to extend Medicaid health coverage for new mothers

Patients wait to be seen at the People's Community Clinic in Austin, which provides state-subsidized women's health services to low-income women, July 15, 2014.

Texas mothers on Medicaid could keep their health coverage for half a year after giving birth, instead of just two months, under a bill set to be heard by the Senate as early as Monday.

Maternal health advocates said the bill — originally pitched as a one-year extension — could reduce the state’s maternal mortality rate and offer vital help to mothers grappling with conditions like postpartum depression or health complications in the months after giving birth.

Medicaid covers low-income women from pregnancy until two months after delivery, though a third of maternal deaths have happened 43 days or more postpartum in Texas.

The six-month extension in the Senate’s version of House Bill 133 is stingier than a proposal overwhelmingly passed by the House earlier this year, with the backing of the Republican House Speaker. That would give mothers a full year of postpartum coverage in line with recommendations from experts and a state committee devoted to studying maternal mortality.

The difference will need to be hashed out before the bill can become law.

“I am still just a little bewildered as to why the arbitrary cut off of six months was put in,” an author of the House proposal, state Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, said shortly after the change was unveiled. “If you're concerned about costs I would just once again repeat that by providing health care coverage for 12 months for women after giving birth, you're actually reducing pressures on our healthcare system in Texas because we know that if women get the proper care early on it reduces complications, it reduces hospital stays, it reduces other diseases and it reduces deaths.”

The Senate’s version of the bill is expected to cost the state $49 million in 2026, once it is fully ramped up. The more expansive House measure is projected to cost under $90 million that year.

