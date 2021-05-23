Texas House wants to go further than Senate to protect state’s main power grid as time to agree on bills winds down

Vehicles attempt to drive uphill through snow and ice on West 15th St. in Austin on Feb. 15, 2021.

The Texas House as soon as Sunday could debate how to strengthen the state’s main electricity grid in the wake of February’s catastrophic power outages with a proposal that goes further than the Senate’s in preparing for extreme weather.

The upper chamber already passed Senate Bill 3, but the House State Affairs Committee added more requirements for natural gas facilities to properly prepare for extreme weather, though the legislation doesn’t currently say who would cover costs for weatherizing such infrastructure.

The House proposal also would not target renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, to cover the costs of having reserve power available to the main Texas grid. SB 3 would instead require the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which oversees the state’s main power grid operator, to review whether there could be more reserve power available from non-renewable sources.

Under the House proposal, Texas regulators would also have to ensure natural gas facilities do not lose electricity during an emergency, as many did in February, exacerbating blackouts.

Wherever the House lands on Sunday, the two chambers only have days to come to an agreement to approve priority legislation responding to the winter catastrophe and send it to the governor’s desk by the Memorial Day closing date of the legislative session.

Texas electric providers currently cover costs of making sure there is reserve power, which is called “ancillary services.” The Senate wanted to saddle only renewable energy sources with such costs. State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, called the House State Affairs Committee’s unanimous decision to remove that provision more “holistic.”

State Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, authored the House version, which would also require all natural gas power plants to register as critical infrastructure so the grid operator doesn’t disconnect their electricity. Dozens of natural gas companies failed to do the paperwork that would have kept their facilities powered during an emergency prior to February’s winter storm. Utilities cut their electricity at the very moment power plants most needed fuel.

