Day after Texas House demands action, Senate committee moves on a few criminal justice reform measures

On Thursday, the Texas House delayed consideration of Senate bills to send a message to senators that they needed to push stalled House bills in the final days of the 2021 Legislature.

On Friday evening, the Senate blinked — at least a little — by advancing a few criminal justice reform measures.

Before breaking until Sunday, House lawmakers expressed frustration Thursday that some of their priority legislation had not moved in the Senate, including a package of criminal justice reform bills promoted by House Speaker Dade Phelan. The deadline for the full Senate to consider bills is Wednesday.

“If the [Texas] Senate wants to kill or sit on important bills sent over by the House, they can expect the same in return. Starting today,” Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, tweeted Thursday morning. “As a wise House colleague once said, ‘The Senate can respect us. Or expect us.’”

On Friday evening, state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, held a short, unplanned meeting to advance a handful of the measures in the Senate Jurisprudence Committee, where many of the criminal justice reform bills are languishing.

One of the bills that cleared the committee Friday night was named after Botham Jean, a Black man killed in his own home in 2018 by a Dallas police officer after she said she mistook his apartment for her own. The former officer, Amber Guyger, is currently serving 10 years in prison for his murder.

House Bill 929 as it passed the House would require police officers to keep their body cameras activated during investigations. The Senate committee sent the bill to the full chamber Friday, clearing it for quick approval by labeling it an uncontested measure.

