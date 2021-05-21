Houston, Harris County get nothing in latest round of $1 billion federal Hurricane Harvey relief funding

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Despite bearing the brunt of the damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Harris County and Houston were awarded $0 of the $1 billion in a first round of federal relief funding related to the storm announced Friday.

Local officials are now imploring the federal government to halt the process and reconsider.

Harris County and Houston requested $1.3 billion for various projects from the first round of Hurricane Harvey relief funds distributed by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development. But the two local governments were absent from the list of 81 recipients that the Texas General Land Office announced on Friday. Another $1.1 billion in Harvey relief has yet to be distributed.

Four smaller cities within Harris County — Baytown, Galena Park, Jacinto City and Pasadena — were awarded over $90.4 million in combined funds for their individual projects. However, none of Harris County or Houston’s own proposals were granted, shocking its officials who expected millions of federal dollars to help fund the continuing recovery efforts from the 2017 hurricane.

“It's unconscionable for the community that was hit so hard by Hurricane Harvey to have received $0 in Harvey mitigation federal funds,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said during a press conference Friday. “I'm pleased that four smaller cities within Harris County have received some funding… but those funds don't come anywhere near the amount of funding that we need.”

In Houston and its surrounding area, Hurricane Harvey sparked extreme flooding and caused $125 billion in damage, the most expensive disaster in the U.S. that year. Statewide, over 30,000 people were displaced, and more than 200,000 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed. At least 68 people died in Texas, 36 of whom lived in Harris County.

Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner each submitted letters to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge — recently appointed under the Biden Administration — to halt the distribution of funds, complete an audit of how the criteria was developed and ensure that their communities receive funding.

