Statewide ban on homeless encampments approved by Texas Senate

A homeless Austinite wears extra blankets to protect against the cold as an unprecedented winter storm grips much of Texas on Feb. 13, 2021.

The Texas Senate on Thursday approved a bill to ban homeless encampments throughout Texas — a response to the city of Austin lifting a similar local ban two years ago that was recently reinstated by voters.

House Bill 1925 would make camping in an unapproved public place a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500. The bill calls for law enforcement officers to redirect homeless people to available local resources — such as a shelter or nonprofit group — “before or at the time” they issue a citation.

The House approved the bill earlier this month. The Senate passed the bill 28-3 on Thursday, along with two amendments, and sent the bill back to the House, which can either accept the amendments and send it to the governor or send it to a conference committee to work out the chambers’ differences.

If the bill becomes law, it will mark the latest instance of the Republican-led state government overruling local ordinances.

Cities cannot opt out of the ban, but it allows for existing local ordinances that prohibit public camping to remain in place.

The law comes after 57% of Austin residents voted to reinstate the city’s ban earlier this month, two years after it was lifted by the city council, a move that critics say triggered the proliferation of tent cities throughout the city. Some 10,000 people are estimated to have experienced homelessness in the last year within the city.

Abbott has denounced the Austin City Council’s decision to lift the ban and asked the Legislature to withhold state grant money from cities that don’t ban such encampments.

