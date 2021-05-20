Priority bills imperiled as end-of-session tensions rise between Texas House and Senate

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

With time dwindling on the legislative session, the Texas House is breaking until Sunday, in an attempt to send the Senate a clear message: Pass our priority bills or see your own legislation die slowly in our chamber.

House lawmakers expressed frustration on Thursday that some of their priority legislation had not moved in the upper chamber, including a package of health care and criminal justice reform bills pushed by House Speaker Dade Phelan.

“If the [Texas] Senate wants to kill or sit on important bills sent over by the House, they can expect the same in return. Starting today,” Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, tweeted Thursday morning. “As a wise House colleague once said, ‘The Senate can respect us. Or expect us.’”

Ad

The House is approaching tight deadlines, starting this Sunday,, for moving forward Senate bills. But in a surprise move, the House recessed on Thursday despite having already set calendars for both Friday and Saturday. Bills on those calendars will be picked up when the House reconvenes Sunday afternoon, but by recessing early with less than two weeks left in the session, House lawmakers have placed many of the Senate’s remaining bills in danger of not passing.

The deadline to set Senate bills on the House daily calendar is Sunday by 10 p.m. All Senate bills, except those on the local and consent calendar, must receive initial approval from the House by the end of Tuesday.

Several of the Senate’s priority bills still need the House’s approval, including that chamber’s response to massive power outages in the state this winter, and bills that would restrict transgender student athletes to playing on school sports teams based on their biological sex instead of their gender identity and require any professional sports team with contracts with the state government to play the national anthem before the start of a game.

Ad

Leach is the author of House Bill 1340, which was included in Phelan’s criminal justice reform package and easily passed the House. The bill, which would restrict when people who don't kill anyone can get the death penalty because of their involvement in a crime, did not get a hearing in the Senate Criminal Jurisprudence Committee’s last scheduled meeting on Thursday, essentially tanking the legislation.

Ad

Ad

Ad