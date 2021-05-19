Vengeance or politics? Democrat Harold Dutton explains why he advanced bill targeting transgender athletes, other GOP priorities

Rep. Harold Dutton, D-Houston, applauds the passage of HB 3880, which is legislation that addresses support for students with dyslexia on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Longtime Houston lawmaker Harold Dutton was one of just a few Democrats to get a key position of power in the Texas Legislature this year after House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican, named his committee leaders in early February.

Dutton, who has served in the Legislature since 1985, was given the helm of the influential public education committee. As a member of the minority party, the position was crucial — especially after Republicans were riding high from a sweep in the November election. Dutton could bottle up legislation that Democrats opposed, essentially blocking it from reaching the House floor.

But Dutton didn’t do that.

Instead, he advanced out of his committee two pieces of legislation considered toxic by Democrats in Texas and nationwide — a bill to restrict transgender students from school sports and a ban on critical race theory studies in schools. Dutton has also used his pulpit to champion other education bills popular with Republicans, such as a measure that would allow school funding to be tied to student outcomes.

“I thought having a chair that was a Democrat meant that things would be more accelerated and more progressive. I was wrong,” said state Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio, who sits on the public education committee with Dutton.

For his part, Dutton said he stands by his actions this session and doesn’t fear the political fallout. He said he’s run his committee consistently and with the best interest of school children in mind.

“I have never worried about the negative,” he said in an interview with The Texas Tribune. “If you see me running in a fight, I’m chasing somebody, I’m not running.”

