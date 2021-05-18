"If you are vaccinated, go for it": Large counties roll back some pandemic-era limits as COVID-19 deaths drop statewide

People dance inside White Horse in East Austin on March 12, 2021. After Gov. Greg Abbott announced that all businesses are allowed to open without any occupancy limits and lifted restrictions on masks, Mayor Steve Adler said residents would still be required to wear masks.

Some of Texas’ most populous cities and counties are beginning to ease months-long pandemic-era restrictions on gatherings and lift mask mandates on businesses as COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations plummet to the lowest numbers the state has seen in a year.

On Tuesday, officials in Travis and Harris counties — both early and adamant adopters of stay-at-home orders, mask mandates and other limits that covered nearly 6 million residents between the two counties — dropped their risk-based community safety guidelines to reflect lower threat levels, rolling back some health policies and guidelines in an effort to allow vaccinated residents more freedom to return to their pre-pandemic lives.

“If you are vaccinated, go for it,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday.

The decisions come days before cities, counties and other government entities are required to drop all mask mandates, under an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday.

Abbott’s order, which takes effect on Friday, also says that after June 4, public schools will no longer be able to mandate masks on their campuses. The order exempts state-supported living centers, government-owned or -operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.

Abbott touted declining hospitalizations and deaths and more availability of vaccines to Texans as his reasons for the new order.

Local officials used their announcements as an opportunity to encourage more people to get vaccinated, saying that it’s the quickest way back to normalcy after a year of sacrifice.

