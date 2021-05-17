Texas senator overhauls House bail bill to keep more people in jail if they can’t post cash bonds

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas lawmakers’ attempts to reform how — and whether — criminal defendants get out of jail while awaiting trial is likely headed for a closed-door showdown over the different legislative approaches the House and Senate each devised.

State Rep. Andrew Murr, the Junction Republican who led House Bill 20, has touted his legislation as a push to provide more information to courts and strike a balance between releasing low-risk, poor defendants while still keeping high-risk defendants in jail. Senate Bill 21 author state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, has said her measure is meant to address “the appalling uptick in violent crimes by defendants out on multiple personal bonds,” which don’t require cash up front.

The upper chamber passed SB 21 last month, but it has yet to get a hearing in the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee. The House passed HB 20 earlier this month, and it was sent to the Senate Jurisprudence Committee, which Huffman chairs.

On Friday, she gutted the language of the House’s priority bail bill and replaced it with the significantly different measures from her own bill, which would let fewer criminal defendants out of jail before trial unless they can post cash bonds. Her committee then approved the reworked legislation and sent it to the upper chamber as an uncontested bill.

Though still titled House Bill 20, the bail legislation now headed before the full Senate exactly matches Senate Bill 21.

A spokesperson for Murr declined to comment on the bill swap Monday, and Huffman’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions.

The drastic change will likely lead to closed door negotiations, where the authors of the two different versions of the bill and a handful of other lawmakers will work to iron out a compromise. Bail reform advocates who oppose both bills fear a potential merging of the legislation could make it worse.

