Texas public schools couldn’t require critical race theory lessons under bill given initial House approval

The Texas House has given preliminary approval to legislation that takes aim at critical race theory and would limit what public school students can be taught about the United States’ history of subjugating people of color.

By a vote of 81-52, the House passed House Bill 3979 by Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, early Tuesday morning, following about four hours of debate. The support in the chamber came over opposition from dozens of education, business and community groups. The lower chamber will have to vote again before it can send the legislation to the Senate, which has already approved a similar proposal. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been vocal about his support of the legislation.

HB 3979 is part of a national effort by red-state legislatures to ban or limit critical race theory, an academic discipline that examines how racism has shaped legal and social systems within the United States and views race as a social construct. Toth's legislation says a teacher cannot "require or make part of a course" a series of race-related concepts, including the ideas that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,” or that someone is “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive” based on their race or sex.

“House Bill 3979 is about teaching racial harmony by telling the truth that we are all equal, both in God’s eyes and our founding documents,” Toth said as he introduced the legislation on the House floor Monday.

Repeatedly invoking critical race theory, Toth later asked: “Do you want our Texas kids to be taught that the system of government in the United States and Texas is nothing but a cover-up for white supremacy? Do you want them to be taught a souped-up version of Marxism?”

Democrats blasted the bill — as well as Toth — as uninformed. He got perhaps the strongest pushback from Rep. Mary González of Clint, who said she studied critical race theory as part of the doctoral degree she earned two years ago.

