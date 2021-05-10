Republican former state Sen. Don Huffines launches primary challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott

Don Huffines speaks during a Texas Public Policy Foundation event on Feb. 8, 2018. Credit: Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

Former state Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, announced Monday that he is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 primary.

"Texas deserves actual Republican leadership that will act urgently and decisively—no more excuses or lies," Huffines said in a statement.

Huffines is a wealthy businessman who served in the Senate from 2015-2019. Democrat Nathan Johnson defeated Huffines in 2018.

Abbott is up for a third term in 2022 and has drawn some heat from within his party for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Huffines has criticized Abbott as being too slow to fully reopen the state and he spoke at a protest outside the Governor's Mansion last fall.

Huffines' announcement did not mention Abbott but took aim at "politicians who offer nothing but excuses and lies" and promised to take on the "entrenched elites of the Austin swamp."

Huffines may not be the only credible Abbott primary challenger. Other potential opponents include Allen West, chairman of the Texas GOP, and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.