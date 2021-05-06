Texas man charged with attempted capital murder faces trial

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texas man charged with the attempted capital murder of a peace officer is set for trial next month in Bowie County.

Aaron Caleb Swenson, 37, appeared for a final pretrial hearing Tuesday before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

Bowie County District Attorney Jerry Rochelle said the state is ready to present the case to a jury June 1.

Swenson is accused of streaming on Facebook Live as he drove the streets of Texarkana, Texas, searching for a police officer to kill, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Swenson was arrested in April 2020. He is believed to have ties to the “boogaloo” movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who often express support for overthrowing the U.S. government, according to police and the Tech Transparency Project, which tracks technology companies.

A grand jury indicted Swenson two months after his arrest and also charged him with attempted murder, and making a terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge.

He was allegedly wearing body armor and a large cache of weapons was reportedly recovered from his 2018 Chevy Silverado.

If convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer — the most serious charge — Swenson could face up to life in prison.