Insta-worthy visit: Sunflowers will be in season at this Texas flea market this June

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Add “visit a sunflower field” to your San Antonio to-do list when you visit next month.

Traders Village in San Antonio will have their 10-acre sunflower field ready for guests coming in June. According to the Texas flea market, blooms are coming in quicker than usual this time of year.

Guests can purchase sunflowers, take pictures with the sunflowers and participate in fun activities such as a petting zoo and concessions.

Admission to the fields costs $7.99 for adults, and free for kids 3 and younger. There is also a special combo price of $14.99 for all-day access to the field and amusement park rides.

Parking at Traders Village costs $5 and entrance is free.

The fields will be open to the public June 5-28. To learn more, click here.