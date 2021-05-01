A congressional seat is on the ballot in Texas on Saturday. Watch the TX-6 special election results here.

The U.S. Capitol. Democratic members of the House prepare articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 12, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Saturday is election day in the special election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington. The polls close at 7 p.m. Central time, and we’ll have live results on this page soon after.

Twenty-three candidates are on the ballot, meaning a runoff is highly likely. As long as no one receives a majority of the vote, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff for the seat.

Two big questions loom in the race: Will any Democrats make the runoff in the longtime GOP-held seat? And what impact will Donald Trump’s late endorsement have?

Democrats targeted the district in 2020, but fell far short. Wright won reelection to the seat by 9 percentage points. But the district has been trending blue in statewide results, going from a district that Mitt Romney won by 17 points in 2012 to one that Trump carried by 12 points in 2016 — and just 3 in 2020.

The field is vying to finish Wright’s term following his February death after being hospitalized with COVD-19 and living for years with cancer.

Wright’s widow, Susan Wright, is a frontrunner in the race. Trump endorsed her Monday, surprising some Republicans who thought he would stay out, at least until the runoff. And he pitched her during a tele-town hall Thursday night, invoking her late husband’s legacy multiple times.