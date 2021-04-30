Sexual assault survivor working to pass legislation to remove statute of limitations on child abuse cases

HOUSTON – Many bills are being considered by lawmakers in Austin.

House Bill 2071 would change how crimes against children are prosecuted. It would get rid of the statute limitations for victims of rape and sexual assault.

A woman named Rhonda is working with state leaders to get the bill passed. She says victims of rape should be able to come forward when they are ready, knowing the law is there to protect them.

“It is time that the truth be told, and I be set free because I have been carrying a burden for a very long time,” Rhonda said.

For the first time in 20 years, Rhonda is sharing what happened to her when she was just a little girl.

“When I was 14, I began to be abused. I made the initial outcry to my mother she ignored the outcry,” she said.

Rhonda says the abuse continued for several years. Now, she is a wife and mother of two.

“When I was finally in a position to break away had to process what had happened,” she said.

Ad