Donald Trump makes late push for Susan Wright in special election to fill her late husband's U.S. House seat

President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Nevada in September. Credit: Jason Bean/Imagn Content Services via REUTERS

Former President Donald Trump is stepping up his involvement in the final hours of the Saturday special election to fill the seat of the late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington.

Trump — who endorsed Wright's widow, conservative activist Susan Wright, for the seat on Monday — is hosting a tele-town hall for her on Thursday night, The Texas Tribune has learned. The town hall is being put on by the Club for Growth, the national conservative group that endorsed Susan Wright on Wednesday.

The Club for Growth has also launched an 11th-hour radio ad to spread the word about Trump's endorsement, which came on the second-to-last day of early voting. The minute-long spot warns that "out-of-state anti-Trump forces" are working against Susan Wright and says the race "may be a key test of Trump's continuing power in the party."

The race is arguably the first major electoral gauge of Trump's clout within the party since he left office in January. He made an endorsement in another special congressional election last month in Louisiana, but it was far less competitive. Trump has made clear he plans to remain a force in GOP politics moving forward.

Susan Wright, a member of the State Republican Executive Committee, is one of 11 Republicans on the ballot Saturday, which features 23 candidates total. While she secured Trump's backing Monday, it came as at least two GOP rivals continue to tightly align themselves with the former president, possibly stirring confusion about who he is truly supporting in the crowded special election.

One GOP candidate — Brian Harrison, the former chief of staff at the Department of Health and Human Services under Trump — has been airing broadcast TV ads showing him standing beside Trump in the Oval Office. Another Republican running, former pro wrestler Dan Rodimer, is leaning heavily on the fact that Trump endorsed him when he ran for Congress last year in Nevada, regularly advertising that he is the "only candidate [in the special election] to have ever received a Trump endorsement."

