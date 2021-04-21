Preschoolers and teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio through end of year

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is offering free admission to teachers and kids age five and younger for the rest of the year.

For the free offer, guests must present a preschool card or a teacher card.

The SeaWorld preschool/teacher card allows unlimited admission to the park, including the Seven Seas Food Festival, Howl-O-Scream and the Christmas Celebration.

The cards are not available at the park and must be registered online.

The offer ends on April 30 and is available to Texas residents only, according to SeaWorld’s website. Admission to SeaWorld San Antonio with a preschool/teacher card will run through Dec. 31.

Aquatica admission can be added to the preschool/teacher card at Guest Services for an additional $30.