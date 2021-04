Snow surrounds an Austin Energy station in Austin on Feb. 18, 2021. Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune

On this week's Tribcast, Matthew talks to Cassi, Jolie and Mitchell about the Texas power grid operator still struggling to balance electricity supply and demand weeks after the winter storm outages in which dozens of people died. They also discuss legislation related to policing that is making its way through the Texas Capitol.