Abbott places state resources on standby in preparation for possible weekend storms

Governor Greg Abbott Friday placed several resources on standby in preperation for severe storms expected across Texas this weekend.

Storms with heavy winds and large hail are possible in the eastern part of the state. Extreme fire danger has been forecast in the west and southwestern parts of the state, according to a release.

“With both severe storm conditions and extreme fire danger expected in the state this weekend, I urge Texans to monitor their local weather reports and take proper measures to protect themselves and their property,” said Governor Abbott.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has rostered multiple state resources to support severe weather response operations, including the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which will monitor for power outages and coordinate with utility providers in the highest threat area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service will provide resources to support operations related to the extreme fire danger that is forecast for west and southwest Texas. They will provide a Fire Mutual Aid System strike team, fire engines and a water tender, an air attack platform, small engine air tankers, dozers, and a motor grader.

Ad

“The State of Texas has been working closely with local officials to prepare for these dangerous conditions, and are prepared to respond to any emergencies that may arise,” said Abbott.