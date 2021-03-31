Free federal tax prep: This is what you need to know, how to check whether you’re eligible for PVAMU’s assistance program

HOUSTON – If you need help preparing your federal tax return, accounting professors and graduate students enrolled in business accounting courses at Prairie View A&M University’s College of Business are available to help eligible people.
The program is available to people earning $66,000 or less, college students, the disabled, and senior citizens through the IRS deadline extension date of June 15, 2021.
Due to the pandemic, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is being carried online with virtual clinic hours on Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. via telephone or Zoom.
The free service is provided by Accounting Professor Brian Lee, CPA, Ph.D., several IRS-certified graduate students, and the PVAMU Community Economic Development Extension Program.