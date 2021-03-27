Armed and dangerous: Search on for suspect wanted in connection to shooting of state trooper

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Saturday that 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson is wanted in connection to the shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper near Mexia, Texas.

Authorities said Pinson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Pinson is described as a Black male weighing 220 pounds and standing 6′0′' tall with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen at approximately 5:50 p.m. Friday on Hwy 84/FM 480 in Coolidge, TX. He was wearing glasses, a black hoodie, and shorts with a stripe down the side.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to report it to the Texas Department of Public Safety at (254) 315-8287.