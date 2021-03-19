photo
66º

Texas

Going to San Antonio soon, H-E-B employees? The zoo is offering grocer’s employees free admission, discounts for guests

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Texas
,
San Antonio
,
San Antonio Zoo
,
H-E-B
,
HEB
The San Antonio Zoo is offering H-E-B employees free admission during H-E-B Partners Appreciation Week. (San Antonio Zoo)

The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the hard work of H-E-B employees with an opportunity to unwind after a wild year.

As a part of its H-E-B Partners Appreciation Week, the zoo is offering H-E-B employees free admission from March 20-28.

Additionally, each employee can receive 50% off standard admission for up to four guests on the day of their visit.

To redeem the offer, the San Antonio Zoo requires current H-E-B employees to present a valid and current H-E-B ID.

“Texans are afforded a Texas size level of comfort in times of need simply by having H-E-B by our side and H-E-B’s Partners work tirelessly and selflessly to provide for Texans in good times and in bad.,” President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow said. “H-E-B has also been a longtime supporter of San Antonio Zoo and by sponsoring our additional hand sanitizing stations through this pandemic has helped us to operate in the most safe way possible.”

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: