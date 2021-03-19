Going to San Antonio soon, H-E-B employees? The zoo is offering grocer’s employees free admission, discounts for guests

The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the hard work of H-E-B employees with an opportunity to unwind after a wild year.

As a part of its H-E-B Partners Appreciation Week, the zoo is offering H-E-B employees free admission from March 20-28.

Additionally, each employee can receive 50% off standard admission for up to four guests on the day of their visit.

To redeem the offer, the San Antonio Zoo requires current H-E-B employees to present a valid and current H-E-B ID.

“Texans are afforded a Texas size level of comfort in times of need simply by having H-E-B by our side and H-E-B’s Partners work tirelessly and selflessly to provide for Texans in good times and in bad.,” President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow said. “H-E-B has also been a longtime supporter of San Antonio Zoo and by sponsoring our additional hand sanitizing stations through this pandemic has helped us to operate in the most safe way possible.”