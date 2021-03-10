67ºF

Texas

Daily COVID-19 case totals are ticking up again in Texas

Associated Press

Coronavirus
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas – The number of COVID-19 cases is climbing again in Texas.

Data from Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday showed the two-week rolling average of new cases in the state has increased by 500.3 per day, or 10.1%. The uptick came as the state prepared to lift its masking mandate Wednesday.

The state health department on Tuesday reported a little over 4,800 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the state’s pandemic total to almost 2.7 million, an estimated 128,614 of which are now active. Texas hospitals had 4,702 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the most recent day available, 373 more than on Sunday.

The 167 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported Tuesday bring the state’s pandemic death toll to 44,650.

