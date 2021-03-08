Tesla is plugging a mega-battery into the Texas grid by summer, report says

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, the company logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. The U.S. governments auto safety agency has rejected a request to investigate unintended acceleration in Tesla electric vehicles, saying the acceleration was caused by drivers pushing the wrong pedal. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Tesla is installing a gigantic battery that is said to help bring more power to Texas’ electrical grid, according to a report.

The construction was kept undercover, but Brazoria County public documents confirmed the company’s role in the installation, according to Bloomberg.

A subsidiary was registered as Gambit Energy, LLC and is said to bring more than 100 megawatts of energy in Angelton, which is measured to power at least 20,000 homes during the summer months. Property records share the same address as Tesla’s California auto plant.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently moved to Texas, took to Twitter during February’s winter storm to mock the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), tweeting they’re “not earning that R.”

Bloomberg reported the battery-storage system being built by Gambit is officially registered with ERCOT and has a proposed commercial operation date of June 1.