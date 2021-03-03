‘Neanderthal thinking’: Biden calls Abbott’s decision to open Texas, lift mask order ‘big mistake’

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden weighed in on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the mask order in Texas and open everything back to 100% next week during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

Biden said he thinks the decisions by the governors of Texas and Mississippi to ease COVID restrictions, including eliminating mask mandates, “is a big mistake.”

“I hoped that we would realize by now that masks make a difference,” Biden said. “We are on the cusp of fundamentally being able to change the nature of this disease because of the way we’ve been able to get vaccines in people’s arms ... The last thing we need is neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, ‘Everything is fine, (so) take off your mask.’ Forget it. It still matters.”

According to Biden, the U.S. has lost 511,874 people to coronavirus. Biden said it is critical that people and local officials follow the science and CDC guidelines put in place to help protect the public, including washing your hands, social distancing and wearing a mask.

