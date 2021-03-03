Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Texas girl after mother found dead overnight

Authorities on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert for Texas 10-year-old Rosemary Singer after her mother was found dead overnight.

Officials believe Singer may be in danger. She was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2000 block of Robin Hill Lane in Carrollton, TX.

Singer is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes weighing 75 pounds and standing 5′2′'.

Law enforcement officials are searching for the girl’s father Ronald Singer in connection with her disappearance.

Ronald Singer is described as a 35-year-old white male weighing 235 pounds and standing 5′10′' with brown hair and hazel eyes.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Rosemary Singer from Carrollton, TX on 03/03/2021, Texas plate NLZ4205. pic.twitter.com/IRPXkiolG7 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 3, 2021

Authorities identified Rosemary’s mother as 45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos, who was found dead at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities believe Ronald Singer is driving Ramos’ car, a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

Ronald Singer has ties to Hillsboro, Texas, though there is no definitive information about where he might be, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rosemary or Ronald Singer is urged to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 972-466-3333.