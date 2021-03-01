VIDEO: Texas woman hits over $300K jackpot at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Texas woman won big at her last stop in Las Vegas on Friday.

Megan H., of Flower Mound, Texas, hit the jackpot while waiting for her flight to return home at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

According to a tweet by the airport, Megan won more than $302,000 while playing the Wheel of Fortune slots.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

Megan H. of Flower Mound, Texas, won more than $302,000 yesterday playing the Wheel of Fortune slots in the B Concourse. Congratulations, Megan! #winning #luckylady pic.twitter.com/o1uyv84qgF — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) February 26, 2021

The win was caught on video and has since gone viral after being shared on Twitter.

This lady just hit a $300,000+ jackpot waiting for her flight at McCarran. 🎰 pic.twitter.com/7mUuIG8TJz — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) February 25, 2021

Congrats Megan!