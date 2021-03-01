60ºF

VIDEO: Texas woman hits over $300K jackpot at Las Vegas airport

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

A lucky Texas woman won big at her last stop in Las Vegas on Friday.

Megan H., of Flower Mound, Texas, hit the jackpot while waiting for her flight to return home at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

According to a tweet by the airport, Megan won more than $302,000 while playing the Wheel of Fortune slots.

The win was caught on video and has since gone viral after being shared on Twitter.

Congrats Megan!

