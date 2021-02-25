Watch live: Texas House and Senate to hold hearings at 9 a.m. Central on Thursday about last week's winter storm

The House State Affairs and Business and Commerce committees will hold hearings, and the Senate Finance and Business and Commerce committees will meet. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Key committees in both chambers of the Texas Legislature will meet Thursday to discuss what went wrong with the state's power infrastructure during last week's winter storm.

Bookmark this page to watch the hearings. We'll be adding video of each a few minutes before they begin at 9 a.m. Central.

In the House, the State Affairs Committee and the Business and Commerce Committee will hear invited testimony on "the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts during the recent unprecedented weather event; the response by industry, suppliers; and grid operators and changes necessary to avoid future power interruptions."

In the Senate, meanwhile, the Finance Committee and the Business and Commerce Committee will meet to "examine extreme weather condition preparedness and circumstances that led to the power outages as directed by Electric Reliability Council of Texas."

The Senate committees will also discuss "generator preparedness and performance, utility outage practices, natural gas supply and the reliability of renewable generation, as well as overall ERCOT system resilience."