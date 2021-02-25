H-E-B donates $1 million to Texas food banks to help those in need after winter storm

HOUSTON – H-E-B is going above and beyond to make sure Texans have food on their table by donating $1 million to food banks across Texas.

The donation was highlighted by Ellen DeGeneres during her talk show Wednesday, where H-E-B was a sponsored donor.

According to a news release, working directly with food banks affiliated with Feeding Texas, H-E-B’s donation will support 18 food banks throughout the state.

So far, the Texas grocery chain has donated 23 truckloads of food and $100,000 in Meal Simple meals to food banks, per the release.

H-E-B also responded to the ongoing water crisis in Texas by partnering with Zen Water and Florida-based Publix, who each donated 10 truckloads of water to Texas food banks this week. More truckloads of water are also being distributed by other partner suppliers, totaling more than 725,000 bottles of water.

H-E-B ustomers can donate to help other Texans with food or water difficulty by making monetary donations between $1 and $5 at the register, or donating online here. All donations will support Texas food banks with Feeding Texas.